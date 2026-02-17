Yas Island Abu Dhabi unveils special Ramadan packages

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Island Abu Dhabi has announced a comprehensive programme of Ramadan experiences that combine generous hospitality with a variety of options and flavours, all within a unique atmosphere reflecting the special nature of the holy month.

The island welcomes its visitors with evenings that include waterfront iftar meals at sunset, Suhoor experiences extending late into the night, as well as family and social gatherings in outdoor spaces and settings.

Guests of Yas Island can benefit from the Stay & Play package during Ramadan, which combines hotel accommodation, iftar, and access to theme parks in an integrated offer designed for families. The experiences include entry to Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, which features facilities and rides that have set world records; Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, offering a wide range of rides, slides, and water experiences; and Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, which provides adventures inspired by famous global characters. In addition, SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi allows visitors to explore marine worlds and enjoy educational and interactive experiences.