American University in Dubai, IE University announce strategic partnership for Global BBA programme

DUBAI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The American University in Dubai (AUD) and IE University of Spain signed a strategic academic partnership to deliver the Global Bachelor in Business Administration, marking AUD as IE University’s academic partner in the region.

The four-year Global BBA enables students to study across Madrid (Europe), Dubai (Gulf), Singapore (Asia) and optionally New York City (North America), or return to Madrid in their final year.

Students complete their second year at AUD, where courses are taught by AUD faculty, bringing regional business expertise, applied research experience, and insights into GCC and international markets.