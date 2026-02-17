ADX, Al Ramz Capital to boost investment literacy, strategic market skills

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group and Al Ramz Capital are pleased to introduce the region’s first-of-its-kind collaboration – “Al Ramz Investment and Trading Competition” – to foster strategic financial planning and nurture a long-term savings and investment culture.

This hands-on, direct stock market initiative is a trading competition where all investors, new and experienced, can showcase their investment knowledge and skills to win up to “1 million Etihad Guest Miles” monthly.

All participants can take advantage of readily available market data reports, daily market performance of ADX’s listed securities and investment insights on the ADX website to plan their investment strategies and bolster their trading prowess.

The initiative integrates a competitive monthly reward structure that recognises outstanding investor performance on the ADX. The investor participant with the highest return generated on the ADX each month will be awarded 1 million Etihad Guest Miles – enough for several first-class flights to New York and London. Additionally, the 2nd to 10th top performers will receive prizes ranging from 100,000 to 500,000 miles every month.

The competition underscores the strong performance of ADX-listed companies, which continue to deliver substantial dividends and a solid performance, underpinned by Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s resilient economic fundamentals. In 2025, ADX-listed companies distributed AED74 billion in cash dividends, marking a 9.4% increase year on year.

For an open, level playing field, the competition will determine winners based on their time-weighted return (TWR) percentage, which measures trading skill rather than portfolio size. The competition will be held once a month for three months. It is open to all investors with an active Al Ramz trading account, with no minimum investment required.

Participants can anonymously track their performance on a dedicated web portal.

The Al Ramz–ADX collaboration is part of both partners’ commitment to the UAE’s ambition of building up a financially knowledgeable community to enable a thriving and sustainable economy. This fun engagement is an extension of Al Ramz and ADX’s efforts to support the UAE’s Year of Family 2026 objectives to (i) boost financial and investment knowledge, (ii) encourage long-term financial capability, and (iii) create a stronger community of informed investors.