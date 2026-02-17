UAE President, VPs congratulate Prime Minister of Barbados on re-election

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Mottley on her re-election as Prime Minister of Barbados.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar congratulatory messages to the Prime Minister of Barbados.