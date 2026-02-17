Khalifa University expands STEM Doctoral & Master’s programmes to boost national research capacity

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced its extensive portfolio of STEM-based Doctorate and Master’s programmes, among the largest in the UAE, are the key components in building scientific skills and human capital, while developing world-class researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and future leaders to drive the UAE’s knowledge-economy.

With 20 PhD programmes spanning engineering, science, computing, and healthcare, and the highest number of PhD students in STEM subjects, as well as dual PhD and Master’s programme in collaboration with some of the leading global universities, Khalifa University provides access to world-class facilities, empowering researchers to pursue breakthroughs. Currently Khalifa University has collaborations for PhD studies with KU Leuven, Skoltech, Western University, and Tsinghua University.

Discussions are also ongoing with other leading global universities. In addition, initiatives such as the prestigious EnterpriseTECH programme at the University of Cambridge and partnership programmes with Arizona State University (ASU), and others inspire students to translate their research into real-world ventures and technology startups.

The BSc-to-PhD pathway at Khalifa University continues to attract a strong number of applicants since its approval in Fall 2023. Approximately 30% of PhD students admitted enter through this pathway, underscoring its significance within the overall doctoral admissions process. Admission through this route is highly competitive, reflecting the rigorous academic standards and selective evaluation criteria applied to applicants. Applications under this category are accepted exclusively for the fall semester, aligning with the University’s structured admissions timeline and cohort-based programme design.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, said, “Our PhD programme along with the dual PhD and Master’s programme with global institutions exemplify Khalifa University’s commitment to empowering students through advanced research opportunities. By equipping talented researchers with world‑class training, global exposure, and cutting‑edge resources, we are investing directly in the UAE’s future, building the human capital that will drive scientific discovery, technological advancement, and sustainable economic growth for decades to come.”

Khalifa University’s PhD programmes are designed to cultivate the next generation of scientists and engineers offering cutting-edge research training, global exposure and entrepreneurial development, and multidisciplinary skill-building. Students gain hands-on experience through world-class laboratory facilities and interdisciplinary research centers, working closely with leading faculty across 20 specialised PhD programmes. These programmes span key STEM disciplines, including physical sciences, engineering, computing, mathematics, technology, biomedical sciences, and health, equipping students with the advanced expertise and research capabilities needed to address complex, real-world challenges.

Select PhD students benefit from the prestigious 10-week EnterpriseTECH programme at the University of Cambridge – Judge Business School. This initiative blends expert-led learning, startup immersion, and international networking, enabling students to transform research ideas into real-world innovations.

Khalifa University is also strengthening the UAE’s human capital and knowledge economy through developing talent for strategic national sectors, supporting innovation and R&D capacity, preparing a highly skilled workforce for industry and academia, and enhancing national competitiveness in science and technology.

The programmes align with the UAE’s long-term strategies, including the National Innovation Strategy, the UAE Energy Strategy, and Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision, ensuring a steady pipeline of talent ready to address emerging global and regional challenges

As the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, Khalifa University continues to set benchmarks in graduate education and human capital development. Its doctoral programmes are designed not only to advance scientific knowledge but also to empower students to become drivers of innovation across academia, government, and industry.