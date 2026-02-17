SEC approves first batch of 2026 land grant beneficiaries

SHARJAH, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council’s meeting on Tuesday, at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

At the outset of the meeting, the Council extended its highest congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as well as to Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, the people of the UAE, and Muslims everywhere, on the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, praying to Almighty God to bless the holy month and to accept the good deeds performed during it.

The Council discussed a range of general matters relating to the progress of government work, and reviewed the public policies of government departments and entities and their role in achieving the vision and strategy of the Emirate of Sharjah.

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to ensure a dignified standard of living and support Emirati families, the Council approved the first batch for 2026 of beneficiaries of residential and investment land grants, totalling 1,200 beneficiaries across all cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah. Of these, 490 beneficiaries were allocated residential plots, while 710 beneficiaries received investment plots.

The Council also approved the commencement of a study into a modern air transport project, including air taxis and cargo services, in the Emirate of Sharjah. The project aims to further consolidate Sharjah’s position as a key hub for air connectivity between cities, in line with global trends in sustainability and future technologies, and in cooperation with leading international partners.