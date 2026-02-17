Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Customs launch remote visual inspection project to enhance efficiency, accelerate services

DUBAI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), in collaboration with Dubai Customs, has announced the launch of the Remote Visual Inspection Project, a pioneering initiative aimed at enhancing inspection efficiency, accelerating transaction processing, and supporting digital transformation in the aviation and customs sectors, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to contribute to shaping the future of aviation as one of the vital drivers of national economic growth. The advanced project also aligns with the Dubai Government’s direction to deliver smart and proactive services.

The launch of the project comes in response to the growing demand for aircraft spare parts identification and No Objection Certificate (NOC) services, which have witnessed a notable increase in volume, alongside a clear shift toward adopting remote visual inspection as a primary alternative to on-site inspections. This has contributed to reducing processing times and improving overall operational efficiency.

In this context, Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director-General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, stated, "The Remote Visual Inspection Project represents an advanced model of institutional integration between the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Dubai Customs, and reflects our shared commitment to adopting innovative solutions that align with the Dubai Government’s aspirations to provide smart, flexible, and highly efficient services, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and compliance."

He added that "the project has contributed to enhancing customer experience and increasing satisfaction levels, in addition to achieving positive results in happiness indicators, noting that this initiative marks an important step in the digital transformation journey of Dubai’s aviation sector."

Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs, expressed his pleasure at the advanced partnership with the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, describing it as a leading model of government collaboration aimed at innovating and developing digital services that facilitate business activities and increase operations in the trade and aviation sectors, in support of the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

He affirmed that the “Remote Visual Inspection” initiative represents an advanced approach to reducing processing times, enabling a flexible and attractive business environment, enhancing compliance and operational efficiency, and improving the customer experience all of which positively strengthen Dubai’s global competitiveness.

He added that the project reflects Dubai Customs’ direction toward developing innovative customs programs and systems designed to implement comprehensive, integrated security solutions that meet the expectations of its customers, enhance the readiness of customs ports, and keep pace with the needs of the rapidly growing aviation sector, particularly with regard to inspecting, identifying, and transporting aircraft spare parts across various customs points. He emphasized that, thanks to its ambitious vision and advanced logistics infrastructure, Dubai has become a strategic hub for trade and the aviation industry.

The Remote Visual Inspection Project supports the issuance of No Objection Certificates for the inspection and identification of aircraft spare parts carried by passengers through Land ports or Seaports. These items are subject to regulatory inspection by the Aircraft Oversight Section, upon which the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority issues the NOC.

The service for issuing No Objection Certificates (NOC) for the inspection and identification of aircraft spare parts has witnessed significant growth, with demand in 2025 increasing threefold compared to 2024, reflecting customers’ confidence in the efficiency of the new system. The Remote Visual Inspection project has also achieved a 100% Happiness Meter rating since its implementation, with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Dubai Customs among the first entities to adopt this innovative model in the field of inspection and regulation.

The Remote Visual Inspection Project is considered one of the strategic initiatives that strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for aviation and logistics services and exemplifies effective government partnership in developing innovative solutions that support sustainability and institutional excellence.