SSEF supports orphans' families through Zakat, Ramadan food aid

SHARJAH, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation (SSEF) has begun distributing the proceeds of the Zakat Al-Mal and Ramadan food aid projects, at a total cost of nearly to AED2 million, benefiting approximately 1,200 affiliated families, including more than 2,700 orphans in the Emirate of Sharjah and the Central and Eastern regions, as part of the “Zakki” campaign.

This step is an extension of the foundation's approach to managing Zakat funds according to a clear methodology that ensures they reach their rightful recipients and contribute to meeting the basic needs of families during the holy month, thus strengthening their family stability and supporting long-term empowerment for their children.

Mona Bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, stated, "The 'Zakki' campaign represents one of the main paths we rely on to transform the Zakat obligation into a sustainable developmental impact that is reflected in the stability of families and their quality of life. Through our experience of more than 23 years, we are keen to manage Zakat funds according to the highest standards of governance and transparency." This ensures that investments are made in programs that promote empowerment and independence, and contribute to building a generation capable of self-reliance and positive participation in society.

She emphasised that the trust of the community and supporters is a fundamental pillar in sustaining these efforts and expanding the reach of beneficiaries year after year, noting that when Zakat is managed with a clear institutional vision, it becomes a true investment in people and society.

Through its "Zakki" campaign, the foundation continues to embody its mission of transforming giving into a lasting impact that fosters stability and empowers families and children who have lost their fathers.