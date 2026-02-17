Ma’an to launch season two of Ahl Al Ataa programme

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions, is set to launch Season Two of Ahl Al Ataa’, produced in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Media Network.

The programme is the first-of-its-kind TV series that documents the impact of community contributions across Abu Dhabi.

Building on the success of its first season, the 2026 edition will feature 15 new episodes, sharing inspiring stories of community members whose lives have been positively impacted through initiatives supported by the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an. The project reflects the values of giving and community cohesion in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the role of the media in empowering the community, promoting awareness and driving public engagement.

As part of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an’s ‘From the Community to the Community’ initiative, Ahl Al Ataa’ complements the Authority’s ongoing efforts to promote community cohesion and foster a culture of giving and community participation, while offering a platform to present initiatives that address key societal priorities and demonstrate the positive impact of community contributions.

The programme will air during the month of Ramadan with the broadcast period running from the first day of Ramadan and continuing through to mid-Ramadan on Abu Dhabi TV at 7:20 PM with a repeat at 1:15 PM the following day.

The show will also air on Emarat TV at 6:35 PM with repeats at 5:45 AM and 11:30 AM the next day, and on Baynounah TV at 9:35 PM, with repeats at 3:30 PM and 6:30 PM the next day.