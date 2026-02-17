American Hospital Dubai named strategic healthcare partner of Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC) has announced the Mohamed and Obaid Almulla Group and American Hospital Dubai as the Strategic Healthcare Partner of the Arab Media Summit 2026, the region’s largest media gathering.

The Summit will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, from 31st March to 2nd April 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The partnership brings together two key sectors that contribute directly to sustainable development, as media shapes public awareness and informed dialogue, while healthcare safeguards quality of life and strengthens community wellbeing.

Organised by the Dubai Press Club, the Summit features a series of events, including the Arab Media Forum, the Arab Youth Media Forum, the Film Forum, the eGaming Forum, the Government Communication Forum and the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit.

The event will also host the award ceremonies for the Arab Media Award, the Ibda'a – Arab Youth Media Award, and the Arab Social Media Influencers Award.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, said the partnership demonstrates the close integration between key institutions supporting the Summit and embodies Dubai’s approach to delivering major events through effective cross-sector collaboration.

She said, “The Arab Media Summit is a strategic platform that brings together media leaders and decision-makers from across the region and beyond. Partnering with a leading healthcare institution such as the American Hospital Dubai reflects our shared commitment to advancing responsible media coverage of health and community issues.”

Sherif Beshara, Group Chief Executive Officer of Mohamed and Obaid Almulla Group and American Hospital Dubai, said, “We are proud to partner with the Dubai Press Club as the Strategic Healthcare Partner of the Arab Media Summit. The Summit serves as a leading platform for professional dialogue on the future of media in the Arab world.”

He added, “This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting initiatives that advance the media sector, while reaffirming the American Hospital Dubai’s role in delivering high-quality healthcare services to the community, in line with our focus on excellence and innovation.”

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said the collaboration builds on an established relationship founded on shared vision and mutual trust.

Al Mulla said, “At the Dubai Press Club, we value building long-term strategic partnerships with institutions that understand the influence of media and its contribution to development. The success of major events depends on coordinated efforts across sectors, and this collaboration also enables joint initiatives in health awareness and responsible media that serve the wider community.”