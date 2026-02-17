VIENNA, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Europe solidified its position in the global space race on February 12, 2026, as the first Ariane 64 rocket successfully completed its maiden flight from the Guiana Space Center. The mission, a joint triumph for Arianespace and its industrial partners, deployed a primary payload of 32 satellites for Amazon’s "Leo" broadband constellation, marking a critical transition to high-cadence commercial operations.

The heavy-lift vehicle, distinguished by its four powerful solid-fuel boosters, relied on specialized thermal and structural technologies to survive the ascent. At the heart of the core stage, high-temperature insulation manufactured in Berndorf, Austria, by Beyond Gravity protected the Vulcain 2.1 engine base and exhaust lines from thermal loads exceeding 1,500 °C. This protective barrier was essential to maintaining the rocket's structural integrity against the intense heat generated during the initial minutes of flight.

Simultaneously, the rocket's upper stage utilized advanced vacuum insulation solutions to manage a extreme "fire and ice" environment. While the Vinci engine reached hundreds of degrees, the surrounding systems had to keep liquid propellants at temperatures as low as –255 °C. Special insulation tents and conditioning bags provided the necessary climate control to protect sensitive electronics and gas systems throughout the 114-minute mission.

Adding to the mission's list of milestones was the debut of the 20-meter-long payload fairing, the largest of its kind produced at Beyond Gravity’s Swiss facility. This carbon-fiber shell protected the Amazon satellites from aerodynamic stress and friction before jettisoning once the rocket reached the vacuum of space. The successful separation of all 32 satellites into a 465-kilometer orbit confirms Europe’s ability to handle the massive, multi-satellite launches required by modern mega-constellations.

This flight serves as the first of 18 planned launches for Amazon through 2029, signaling a new era of economic sustainability for the European launcher program. By successfully integrating complex thermal protection and structural components from across the continent, the mission proves that the Ariane 64 is ready to compete as a reliable, heavy-duty alternative in a market increasingly defined by rapid deployment and high-volume payloads.