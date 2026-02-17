Hazza bin Zayed reviews development projects in Al Ain Region

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has reviewed several strategic development projects currently underway, as well as projects scheduled for launch in 2026 and 2027.

The tour comes as part of H.H. Sheikh Hazza’s ongoing follow-up on the comprehensive vision to develop an integrated and sustainable living environment that enhances quality of life and raises the standard of services for citizens in Al Ain Region.

The tour included visits to new infrastructure projects, including land plots allocated for hotel developments and residential compounds aimed at stimulating investment activity and meeting the region’s urban growth needs.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hazza also reviewed plans for developing and maintaining road networks, landscaping projects to enhance the urban environment and aesthetic identity, and community market initiatives aimed at supporting local economic activity across Al Ain Region.

The tour also included a review of Al Jimi Forest project, its associated infrastructure, and intersections set for redevelopment to improve traffic flow.

Additionally, H.H. Sheikh Hazza examined the proposed design for Al Rawda Resort, enhancement works at Al Rawda Racetrack, the Jabal Al Naqfa project, and several other sites planned for future development.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza underscored the importance of adhering to the highest standards of quality and efficiency in the implementation of these development projects, and of accelerating progress in line with approved plans and timelines, aligning with the leadership directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aimed at further advancing development in Al Ain Region, enhancing quality of life for its citizens, and empowering them to achieve their aspirations.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan further highlighted that continuing to implement development projects in Al Ain under a cohesive vision, and through strategic public-private sector partnerships, is a key pillar in advancing sustainable development goals and reinforcing the region as a leading destination across economic, social, cultural, and tourism sectors.

He affirmed that meeting citizens’ needs remains a top priority for the leadership, emphasising that ensuring their wellbeing and a dignified standard of living represent a cornerstone of the sustainable development journey across various sectors in Al Ain Region.

Accompanying H.H. Sheikh Hazza during the tour were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Rashed Musabbeh Al Manei, Director-General of Al Ain City Municipality.