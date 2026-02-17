Fog Alert: UAE motorists warned of low visibility through Wednesday morning

ABU DHABI, February 17, 2026 (WAM) – The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather warning regarding potential fog formation and significantly reduced horizontal visibility across several western regions of the UAE.

According to the NCM statement released on Tuesday, visibility is expected to deteriorate—and may drop to zero at times—starting from 21:30 tonight until 10:00 AM Wednesday, February 18.

The Center has urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads. Drivers are advised to follow all traffic safety guidelines, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and strictly adhere to modified speed limits, particularly in areas experiencing thick fog.