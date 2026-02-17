Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has sent congratulatory messages to the wives of the Presidents, Kings and Princes of the Arab and Islamic countries on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sheikha Fatima wished them continued good health and happiness and more progress, prosperity, and glory to all Arab and Muslim nations.