UAE Tour 2026: Global media spotlight shines on Middle East’s premier cycling race

ABU DHABI, 17 February (WAM) – The 2026 UAE Tour has garnered significant international media attention following its kick-off in the Al Dhafra region yesterday.

As the only WorldTour event in the Middle East, the race has already seen over 850 articles published across 46 countries, underscoring its growing prestige on the global sporting calendar.

In a statement released today, the UAE Tour organising committee revealed that Mexico led the global coverage, followed closely by Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. Major international outlets, including The Guardian, Cyclingnews, Velo, and Agence France-Presse (AFP), provided extensive analysis of the opening stage results.

Much of the international focus has centred on Mexican sensation Isaac Del Toro. The UAE Team XRG star’s victory in the first stage triggered a surge of reporting in his home country, while European and global media highlighted the elite level of competition.

This widespread coverage reaffirms the UAE Tour’s standing as one of the most significant fixtures in professional cycling.