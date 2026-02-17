Mansour bin Zayed reviews future labour system plans during MoHRE visit

ABU DHABI, 17 February (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, visited the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) Tuesday, to review strategic plans for the future of the nation’s labour system.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour was received by Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, alongside senior officials. During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mansour was briefed on the significant achievements of the UAE labour market and the ongoing success of Emiratisation initiatives.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour highlighted that the positive growth indicators in the labour market reflect a clear national vision that places human capital at the heart of its priorities. He emphasised that empowering national talent, enhancing legislative flexibility, and integrating digital systems are essential pillars for building a resilient and sustainable economy.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour praised the efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in developing qualitative policies and initiatives. He also lauded the integration between government entities and the private sector, noting that this synergy enhances the competitiveness of the labour market and establishes an advanced national model for managing development and achieving its strategic objectives.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour received a detailed briefing on the Ministry’s innovative digital systems, which utilise Artificial Intelligence to improve governance, efficiency, and the customer experience.

The visit also featured a presentation on the "Emirates Skills" platform, a collaborative effort between MoHRE and the Ministry of Higher Education designed to forecast future economic trends and identify the skills required for the jobs of tomorrow.

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar expressed his gratitude for the visit, stating it reflects the leadership’s dedication to ensuring the UAE remains a premier global destination for work, living, and investment.