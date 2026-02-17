Sultan bin Ahmed opens Al Nasr Mosque in Al Dhaid

SHARJAH, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated Al Nasr Mosque in Al Dhaid on Tuesday evening. The mosque, located in the Jabal Omar area, covers a total area exceeding 7,800 square metres and features a contemporary design that blends Islamic symbolism with engineering innovation.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the mosque’s design, highlighted by a large spherical glass dome measuring 20 metres in diameter and 16 metres in height. The dome features a geometric mesh structure composed of graduated hexagonal units that dynamically reflect light. The mosque also includes a 38-metre-tall minaret designed in a modern sculptural style with flowing lines that complement the dome and create a unified visual identity.

The Deputy Ruler reviewed the mosque’s facilities, including a main prayer hall for 470 worshippers, an external courtyard for 140 worshippers, and an outdoor prayer area for 570 worshippers, bringing the total male capacity to 1,180. The women’s prayer hall accommodates 145 worshippers, raising the mosque’s total capacity to 1,325.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan toured the mosque’s facilities, which include ablution areas, restrooms for men and women, mortuary washing facilities, a water station, an imam’s residence, a public reading library, and parking areas, providing a comfortable and safe environment for worshippers from Al Dhaid and surrounding areas.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed performed the Maghrib prayer at Al Nasr Mosque, after which Dr Salem Al Dobi delivered a lecture on the virtues of building mosques and their importance in Islam. He noted that mosques have historically served not only as places of worship but also as centres of learning, education, and Quranic memorisation, fostering unity and compassion within communities.

Dr Salem Al Dobi prayed for blessings upon all those who contributed to building the mosque, asking Allah to reward them and make their efforts a source of lasting good deeds. He indicated that the reward for building mosques is great and renewed as long as the rituals of prayer and remembrance are held in them, and that the impact of this blessed work extends to the hereafter.

The inauguration was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Petroleum Department; Sheikh Faisal bin Ali Al Mualla, Secretary-General of the Judicial Council; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments; Dr Issa Saif bin Hanzal, Chairman of the Department of Islamic Affairs; and a number of officials and local residents.