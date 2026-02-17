Khaled bin Mohamed, Hamdan bin Zayed, Hazza bin Zayed congratulate President, VPs, Rulers of Emirates on Ramadan

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; and H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region have sent congratulatory cables to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

They also extended their congratulations and well-wishes to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

In their messages, they expressed their heartfelt greetings on this blessed occasion, praying to Allah Almighty to grant the UAE leaders continued good health and wellbeing. They also wished for further progress, prosperity, and stability for the people of the UAE, as well as for the Arab and Islamic nations.

Furthermore, they sent similar congratulatory messages to the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the Emirates, wishing them and the UAE community a month filled with peace, mercy, and blessings.