ADRA’s consumer rights inspection campaigns expand ahead of Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr

ABU DHABI, 17th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector, is increasing and intensifying inspection campaigns and regulatory visits across markets and shopping centres pre and during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

This move reaffirms ADRA’s commitment to protecting consumer rights and maintaining the highest standards of quality and transparency throughout the emirate.

The inspection campaigns focus on key retail outlets, including shops, shopping malls, food suppliers, and warehouses, to ensure compliance with consumer protection laws and regulations. They also aim to verify the accuracy of promotional offers, the clarity of price displays, product quality, and expiry dates, enabling consumers to make informed purchasing decisions.

This is part of ADRA’s initiatives to ensure full compliance of economic establishments with laws and circulars governing commercial activity in the emirate, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, public holidays, and peak seasons that witness increased consumer spending.

ADRA confirmed that its inspection teams will continue to conduct regular field visits across the emirate of Abu Dhabi to monitor and swiftly address any violations. Legal action will be taken against non-compliant establishments in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations governing the business sector. ADRA also called on consumers to report any violations through official consumer protection channels, such as the Abu Dhabi Government Services portal (TAMM), stressing that consumer cooperation is a key pillar in maintaining a trusted business environment that balances consumer protection with business growth, especially during high-demand seasons.

Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, said: “Our efforts and initiatives to protect consumer rights continue throughout the year. Inspection campaigns and regulatory visits are vital tools to ensure compliance with the laws and regulations governing the business sector. We intensify our regulatory efforts during the holy month of Ramadan, holidays, and peak seasons as these periods witness a significant increase in commercial activity. We believe that consumer awareness of their rights is a fundamental

guarantee for their protection, which has prompted us to launch an AI-powered consumer protection service on (TAMM) as part of our initiatives to enhance consumer awareness and encourage them to understand their rights and share their feedback.

Al Mansoori added: “These efforts reflect our commitment to providing a fair, safe, and transparent business environment through the development and implementation of legislation, systems, and regulations, and by ensuring compliance. Protecting consumer rights and trademarks is a key pillar in ensuring that services and goods are delivered in line with the highest international standards, and in reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as an attractive destination for business and investment.”