Gheras advances integrated farming in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Gheras Agricultural Company is continuing to develop an integrated agricultural model in Sharjah, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to strengthen sustainable food security and promote modern, research-based farming practices.

The project includes a factory for honey and therapeutic products, expected to produce up to 120 tonnes annually, alongside student housing, administrative offices, meeting facilities, advanced irrigation networks, and smart technologies specifically designed for desert environments.

Al Dhaid was chosen for its favourable agricultural and environmental conditions, strategic location, historic role in farming, and proximity to universities and agricultural colleges. This supports collaboration with education and training programmes, linking academic knowledge with practical application.

Maryam Al Junaibi, Agricultural Sector Director at Sharjah Agriculture and Livestock Production Establishment (Ektifa), said the project uses a unique cooling system designed for arid regions. Among the first of its kind globally to operate under positive air pressure, it relies on solar energy and the physical properties of water and air, reducing water and energy consumption by up to 70 per cent and enabling the direct use of well water without desalination.

Currently, three hectares are under cultivation in the first phase, producing around 10 tonnes annually, with capacity expected to reach 250 tonnes once the project is complete.

Gheras produces organic crops using innovative Emirati-developed techniques and natural, non-GMO seeds that have been preserved for more than 50 years. The farm grows a wide variety of fruit and vegetables, including citrus, broccoli, tomatoes, leafy greens, strawberries, and organic blueberries, all grown exclusively on site.

The project also prioritises training and capacity-building through programmes for agriculture students and plans for a dedicated visitor centre. Spanning 32 hectares, Gheras features modern greenhouses, open-field farming, nurseries, and packaging facilities, reinforcing Sharjah’s commitment to safe, locally produced food.