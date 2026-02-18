Ten skiers missing, six stranded in California avalanche

LOS ANGELES, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Ten skiers were missing and at least six others were stranded and awaiting rescue in heavy snow after an avalanche struck a backcountry slope in California's Sierra Nevada mountains on Tuesday, authorities said.

Hours after the late-morning calamity, as darkness fell and a nearby highway was closed due to zero visibility in the midst of a winter storm, a spokesperson for the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, Captain Russell Greene, said rescue teams had yet to reach the avalanche site.

The avalanche swept the Castle Peak area of Truckee, California, about 10 miles north of Lake Tahoe, engulfing a group of 16 skiers, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

The group consisted of four ski guides and 12 clients. At least six survived and remained at the avalanche site awaiting rescue, while the others were unaccounted for.