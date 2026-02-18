Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Emirates Nature-WWF sign MoU to advance biodiversity research

ABU DHABI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Nature-WWF, the environmental charity driving science-based nature and climate action across the UAE, to advance collaboration in biodiversity research, environmental sustainability, climate resilience and the responsible application of emerging technologies.

The five-year agreement, running until 2030, creates a long-term platform for collaborative research, applied innovation, and knowledge and talent exchange to accelerate impact in biodiversity conservation and climate resilience.

The partnership will prioritise advancing scientific research on biodiversity and ecosystem resilience, including the development and application on the ground of artificial intelligence, robotics, and emerging digital technologies to enhance environmental monitoring, data analysis, and decision-making for conservation and sustainability. It will also jointly mobilise expertise to deliver high-impact environmental outcomes. It will enable structured collaboration between researchers, practitioners and students - including joint studies, field-based learning, data integration and policy-relevant insights at both national and international levels.

The collaboration is announced in alignment with International Marine Mammal Protection Day on 19th February, underscoring the shared commitment of both institutions to advancing science-driven conservation that safeguards marine and terrestrial ecosystems while strengthening climate resilience.

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said, “At Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, we believe universities play a vital role in advancing science-led solutions to environmental challenges. This collaboration with Emirates Nature–WWF reflects our commitment to rigorous research, interdisciplinary knowledge, and partnerships that contribute to the protection of biodiversity, ecosystems, and climate resilience. By connecting academic expertise with long-term conservation science, we aim to support meaningful, evidence-based action for future generations.”

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director-General of Emirates Nature-WWF said, “At Emirates Nature-WWF, we drive lasting impact for people and planet by employing a science-based approach. Collaborations such as this enable the integration of academic research, artificial intelligence, innovative scientific methods, and practical conservation expertise to deliver measurable outcomes for biodiversity and climate resilience. By bringing together researchers, students, and conservation experts, we are building a stronger ecosystem of knowledge and capability that supports evidence-based solutions for the UAE and the wider region ”.