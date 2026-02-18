Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Education

SHARJAH, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education, on Wednesday morning at the Al-Badi’ Palace.

At the start of the meeting, His Highness exchanged greetings with the Minister on the occasion of Ramadan, praying that God continues to bless this sacred month with health and wellness, sustains the UAE’s progress and prosperity, and grants blessings to the Arab and Islamic nations.

The Ruler of Sharjah reviewed the ministry’s plans and programmes to advance and continuously develop the educational process. He expressed appreciation for the ministry’s efforts in providing students with an advanced learning experience and preparing them for the future, emphasising the importance of maintaining initiatives that strengthen Arab and Islamic values and identity.

The discussions also covered educational topics aimed at enhancing students’ scientific progress by applying the best global, regional, and local teaching practices. The meeting reviewed the outcomes of performance evaluation programmes, which highlighted the excellence of private schools in Sharjah, reflecting the guidance and support of His Highness.

Sarah Al Amiri expressed gratitude to the ruler of Sharjah for his reception, noting the significant efforts in Sharjah’s educational sector and the leadership in numerous initiatives, which have established the emirate as a pioneer in scientific and cultural fields.