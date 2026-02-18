Dubai South inaugurates new state-of-the-art facility for RH Aero

DUBAI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South has officially inaugurated a new state-of-the-art facility for RH Aero Systems (RH Aero). The facility will serve as RH Aero’s regional hub for Ground Support Equipment (GSE) and Engine/Airframe Tooling services across the Middle East, Africa, and India, supporting the company’s expanding global service network.

The RH Aero Service Centre spans approximately 2,800 square metres, divided into four adjacent bays of 700 square metres each. It has been designed to accommodate future growth and capability expansion, reflecting RH Aero’s long-term commitment to the region.

The official inauguration ceremony was attended by senior leadership from both organisations, including Tahnoon Saif, Chief Executive Officer of the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, and Martin Dürr, Executive Vice President, EMEAI Region, RH Aero.

The facility’s core capabilities include inspection, testing, calibration, and recertification; maintenance, repair, and overhaul of tooling and GSE. Additionally, it will provide proof-load testing, modification and upgrade programmes, as well as local technical support, on-site service, and AOG (Aircraft on Ground) assistance. Together, these services will enhance RH Aeros’ ability to deliver rapid, OEM-licensed tooling support and end-to-end service solutions to airlines, MROs and OEM partners across the region.

Tahnoon Saif commented, “The inauguration of RH Aero’s new service centre marks another milestone in our mission to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for aviation excellence. The expansion of internationally recognised players such as RH Aero reflects the confidence that leading aviation partners place in MBRAH’s integrated ecosystem and contributes to our mandate of empowering the aerospace industry.”

Martin Dürr, said, “This facility will allow us to deliver faster turnaround times, OEM-aligned tooling and GSE service solutions, and enhanced service proximity to our partners across the Middle East, Africa, and India.”