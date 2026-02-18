Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah launches ‘Athar’ Ramadan arts campaign

SHARJAH, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, affiliated with the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, has launched “Athar”, a Ramadan arts campaign showcasing girls’ creative work in public spaces.

The initiative targets the wider community in Sharjah and encourages participation from girls aged 13–18. It aims to highlight members’ artistic achievements, promote teamwork, and reinforce values of cooperation and community service, while strengthening partnerships with local entities.

Alongside the campaign, Sajaya continues its daily Ramadan programmes and workshops under seven developmental tracks designed to enhance members’ skills. Registration is open to all girls aged 13 to 18 through Sajaya’s social media platforms.

The programme includes creative workshops such as Ramadan lantern decoration, drawing and painting, sculpture, ceramics and photography, as well as heritage-themed photography tours across Sharjah.

Sports activities include swimming, basketball, volleyball, billiards and horse riding, aimed at promoting fitness and teamwork.

In keeping with the spirit of Ramadan, Sajaya presents the “Ramadan Kitchen” programme, which introduces members to the basics of cooking and preparing traditional Ramadan dishes through practical, interactive sessions.

It has also launched the “Emirati Home” initiative, featuring a traditional group iftar and activities highlighting heritage crafts and sports to strengthen cultural identity and national values.

As part of its community outreach, Sajaya will organise a visit to an elderly care home under the “Our Seniors, Our Support” workshop to foster intergenerational connections and social responsibility.