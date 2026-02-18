Sharjah Consultative Council Office Board discusses upcoming plans

SHARJAH, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) Office Board held a meeting at its headquarters as part of the third regular session of the 11th legislative term, reviewing its agenda and plans for the next phase.

The meeting, chaired by Halima Humaid, Chairperson of the SCC, focused on strengthening the council’s legislative and oversight roles and enhancing its parliamentary presence.

Humaid underscored the council’s role as a link between the government and society, reaffirming its commitment to representing citizens’ concerns through discussions, policies, parliamentary questions and initiatives.

Members reviewed plans for upcoming plenary sessions, including discussions on the policies of several government departments and bodies. The board also addressed the submission of parliamentary questions and the follow-up of proposals and complaints from members and the public to enhance coordination with government bodies.

Humaid commended the cooperation among council members, the General Secretariat of the Council and government entities, stressing the importance of maintaining high standards of parliamentary performance.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on continuing efforts to strengthen the council’s role in institutional dialogue, public policy development and community engagement in Sharjah.