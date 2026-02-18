Edge of Life campaign announces 7 contribution channels open to individuals, institutions

DUBAI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Edge of Life campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to raise at least AED1 million to rescue five million children worldwide from the threat of hunger, has announced seven contribution channels that welcome the donations of both individuals and institutions during Ramadan.

The campaign, which promotes the values of giving and compassion, places special focus on children facing the threat of hunger in the world’s most vulnerable communities, particularly in areas of natural disasters and conflicts, with statistics showing that five children under the age of 5 die of malnutrition and hunger around the world every minute.

Contributing to the Edge of Life campaign is available via the campaign’s website, SMS, bank transfers, the campaign’s dedicated call centre, DubaiNow app, YallaGive.com and the Dubai Community Contributions platform Jood.ae.

The campaign website (www.edgeoflife.ae) welcomes donations by individuals, businesses and institutions inside and outside the UAE.

Donating to the campaign is possible via a dedicated call centre on the toll-free number (8004999), available daily from 10 am to 5 pm, including weekends, to arrange for a donation toward rescuing children from hunger.

It also welcomes contributions via direct bank transfers made to the campaign’s official Emirates Islamic Bank account number (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222) in UAE dirhams.

One-time donations to the campaign can be made via SMS by sending the word “LIFE” to dedicated du and e& numbers as follows: SMS “Father” to 1034 to donate AED10, to 1035 to donate AED50, to 1036 to donate AED100 and to 1038 to donate AED500.

The Edge of Life campaign also enables donations through the DubaiNow app, under the "Donations" tab, as Digital Dubai cooperates with the campaign to facilitate contributions inside the UAE.

It also welcomes contributions via YallaGive.com, under the "Donations" tab. The addition of digital channels for contribution helps expand the campaign’s community reach and support its humanitarian goals.

Donating to the campaign can also be done by creating a special portfolio for institutions or individuals via the Dubai community contributions platform Jood (www.jood.ae).

The platform allows individuals, businesses and institutions in both the private and public sectors, as well as celebrities, communities and cultural, sport and art groups to launch mini campaigns via Jood, encouraging friends, colleagues and followers to join in.

Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign aims to implement sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger around the world by promoting a wide-reaching community movement that supports its aims.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is being organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.