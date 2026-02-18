Middle East Energy Dubai 2026 to open in April

DUBAI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Informa has announced the completion of preparations for the 50th edition of Middle East Energy Dubai 2026, scheduled to take place from 7th to 9th April 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The exhibition is the region’s leading platform for the energy sector, enabling organisations to compare solutions, engage directly with suppliers, and accelerate project progress. The event attracts exhibitors from around the world, alongside broad participation from senior officials and decision-makers.

The exhibition also aims to support entities and institutions navigating current market dynamics, including delivery pressures, advanced technologies, and renewable energy priorities. It empowers participants to select partners, evaluate new products, and fast-track commercial discussions.

Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Electricity, Water and Future Energy Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, affirmed that the ministry’s patronage of the 50th edition reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting specialised international platforms that enhance energy system integration and reinforce the country’s position as a global hub for dialogue and cooperation in the energy sector.

He noted that the exhibition represents a strategic opportunity to strengthen partnerships and showcase the latest technologies and solutions supporting the energy sector’s transformation, in line with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050. It further contributes to enhancing energy security and sustainability while supporting the competitiveness of the national economy.

“Middle East Energy brings buyers and sellers together, turning interest into actual demand," said Mark Ring, Group Director of Energy at Informa. He added that this edition focuses on outcomes through targeted business matchmaking, meaningful networking, product and service comparison, and delivering the insights and collaboration needed to drive trade today and accelerate the energy transition.

Middle East Energy Dubai 2026 will feature a comprehensive programme of specialised panel discussions, with the participation of more than 150 speakers from industry leaders and international experts. They will provide practical insights on energy transition, energy security, technological innovation, and sustainability, equipping decision-makers with the knowledge needed to conclude deals.

The exhibition further strengthens its position as a high-impact industrial marketplace. Its previous edition recorded commercial participation valued at approximately US$4.05 billion, with 1,600 exhibitors and around 30,000 visitors and energy professionals. More than 1,200 senior officials and decision-makers attended, reflecting its global reach and influence.