UAE delegation discusses food security, agriculture cooperation with Azerbaijan

DUBAI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the UAE, led by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, concluded a two-day official visit to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, held on 16th and 17th February.

The delegation met with officials from the Azerbaijani government and private sector entities to enhance collaboration in the development of the agriculture and livestock sectors.

This visit was designed to deepen bilateral cooperation across food security, sustainable agriculture, and the livestock sector, building upon the foundations laid by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Azerbaijan.

“Our presence in Baku underscores the depth of the UAE-Azerbaijan relationship. This bond is built upon a shared vision for sustainable economic growth, with CEPA serving as a catalyst to unlock opportunities for both our nations," Al Dahak said. "Our visit is specifically designed to translate the momentum generated by the CEPA into tangible, actionable collaboration and clearly defined investment pathways, forging comprehensive partnerships between our key government entities and the private sector."

The Minister added that the UAE champions a proactive, multi-faceted approach to food security, embracing innovation, strategic investment, and impactful international collaboration.

"Building on these elements, we aim to expand our partnership with Azerbaijan, recognising its immense agricultural potential and rich food production heritage. We look forward to a dynamic bilateral roadmap for investment in the livestock sector and agri-food industries, enhancing trade in sustainable products and fostering greater food security and prosperity for both the UAE and Azerbaijan,” she said.

The visit is guided by three core pillars: enhancing trade facilitation and identifying investment opportunities in the agricultural and livestock sector; promoting sustainable agriculture and fostering robust cooperation in the livestock sector; and bolstering overall food security by developing resilient food supply chains.

The UAE delegation comprised senior government officials, including Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE); Abdulrahman Al Hawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment; and Mohammed Murad Al Blooshi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Key representatives from prominent government and semi-government entities joined the delegation. The delegates included Dhafer Rashid Al Qasimi, CEO, Silal Group; Mohammed Khalfan Al Mansoori, Executive Director, Corporate Services, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA); Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Board member, Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Mohammed Al Mansoori, Executive Vice President, Agthia Group, Al Foah; Abdulla Yousef Al Marzooqi, Director of Support and Strategy, Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority; Dahi Yousef Al Mansoori, Acting Executive Director, Research and Economic Intelligence Sector, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Nawal Al Ameri, Senior Director, Government Relations, Aldahra; Sudhakar Gupta, Director, International Business Development, IFFCO Group; Riyad Jabbar, Director, Lulu Hypermarket Group; and Al Tayeb A. Abdul Vaheed, Secretary General, UAE Food and Beverage Business Group.

Other members of the MOCCAE’s delegation included Kaltham Ali Kayyaf, Director of Animal Welfare; Fatma Al Janahi, Acting Director of Partnerships and Special Projects Department; Hajar Bakhit Al Ketbi, Director of Government Communication Department; Waheeb Al Kamali, Projects Expert; Fatima Al Hammadi, Follow-up and Coordination Specialist and Ahlam Al Manaei, Agriculture Engineer.

Nasir Al Blooshi, Director of Partnerships and Investment Promotion Department, Ministry of Investment; Saud Saif Al Neyadi, Manager, Government Affairs, Silal Group; and Doaa Fahmy Mukhayer, Head of Strategic Communications & Business Resilience, Silal Group, were also a part of the UAE delegation.

The Azerbaijani delegation included officials from the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AQTA), and were joined by Narmin Babayeva, Deputy Head of the Analytical Expertise Centre, Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute (AQTI); and Elnur Shukurov from the Trade Representation of Azerbaijan in the UAE.

Private sector representatives from both sides engaged in structured dialogues and B2B meetings to foster new business relations and partnerships aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation across food security, sustainable agriculture, and livestock sector management, aligned with CEPA between the UAE and Azerbaijan.

These meetings enhanced priority trade relations in the agri-food and livestock sectors, creating investment opportunities and diverse business development prospects.

Central to this effort was the UAE-Azerbaijan Food and Agriculture Roundtable. This platform facilitated strategic exchange and partnership development, convening leaders, senior officials, and private sector representatives from both nations.

The roundtable discussion was followed by presentations from leading private sector companies from both nations, highlighting growth opportunities and innovative solutions.

Ahlam Al Manaei from MOCCAE delivered a presentation on the UAE’s Animal Health and Food Safety Framework. She emphasised the Ministry’s mandate in overseeing health and technical procedures related to the import of livestock and animal products and approving international slaughterhouses.

The UAE delegates highlighted the significant contributions of the private sector in strengthening the national food security system, focusing on its contributions across various food industries and investment domains.

The visit also included a stop at Qoç ət farm at Lokbatan, where delegates received a detailed presentation on Azerbaijan’s livestock sector, a strategic priority for investment and for enhancing bilateral trade between the two sides.

The UAE delegation concluded the visit by meeting with the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency at the headquarters of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute.

The meeting culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi on behalf of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and Mammadrahim Najafov, Head of Administration of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency.

The MoU seeks to establish a collaborative framework to strengthen cooperation in animal health, food safety and biosecurity aimed at protecting public health and facilitating the import and export of consignments subject to veterinary control.

The MoU focuses on the exchange of information and best practices in food safety and livestock development, alongside the sharing of health and veterinary certificate templates.

During the visit, a series of bilateral meetings to deepen sector-specific cooperation took place. Al Dahak met with Majnun Mammadov, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, at the Ministry’s headquarters.

The session focused on expanding bilateral food trade by identifying strategic commodities, streamlining import/export processes for food and livestock, and exploring UAE investment in Azerbaijan’s agricultural infrastructure and land development.

The ministers also explored avenues for joint cooperation in agricultural research and innovation, particularly in relation to priority crops, and examined the use of artificial intelligence to support research and development initiatives.

Al Dahak also met with Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, to focus on the broader implementation mechanisms of the CEPA, specifically identifying key food sectors that are a priority for growth beyond agriculture, and fostering an even more conducive environment for private sector partnerships and foreign direct investment.

Under the CEPA framework, the two countries are working together to boost non-oil trade and forge long-lasting partnerships.

The CEPA between the UAE and Azerbaijan has already propelled bilateral economic engagement to new heights, with non-oil trade exchange reaching approximately US$2.4 billion, demonstrating an annual growth rate of 43 percent. UAE investments in Azerbaijan currently stand at $1 billion, reflecting an expanding economic bond between the two nations.