University of Sharjah bolsters ties to champion women in science, innovation

SHARJAH, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UoS) has convened a meeting with strategic partners for its Office of Women in Research to strengthen collaboration and support for women in multidisciplinary research.

Hosted by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies, the meeting was attended by faculty members and representatives from key partners to discuss initiatives aimed at enhancing women’s participation in research and increasing societal impact.

In his welcoming address, Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies, said the office plays a key role in advancing institutional excellence through mentorship programmes, international partnerships and leadership development to support female researchers.

Dr. Noura Al-Karbi, Director of the Office of Women in Research and Chair of the Research Outreach Department, said the meeting followed the Women in Research Forum and marked a step toward strengthening women’s presence in scientific research regionally and globally. She highlighted the importance of partnerships in supporting women and girls pursuing careers in science and innovation.

Members of the office’s international advisory committee called for integrated support systems focused on mentorship, expertise-sharing and research collaboration. Partner representatives expressed readiness to expand cooperation and provide support for women in science.

The Office of Women in Research aims to promote professional development, multidisciplinary collaboration, mentorship and leadership opportunities, while fostering local and international partnerships.

Strategic partners span NAMA Women Advancement, Emirates Global Aluminum, Big Heart Foundation, Sharjah National Oil Corporation, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Presidential Court, University of Khorfakkan, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Huawei, Emirates NBD, Technology Innovation Institute, TRENDS Research and Advisory Centre and Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre “Sheraa”.