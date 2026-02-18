Dubai Holding’s 'Gift It Forward' distributes over 500,000 items in Ramadan

DUBAI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Holding on Wednesday launched the third edition of Gift It Forward. The initiative champions the circular economy by repurposing inventory items donated by Dubai Holding and leading UAE businesses into gifts for those in need.

The award-winning initiative, organised in collaboration with the Community Development Authority (CDA), unites more than 55 partners, collecting over 500,000 brand-new items to inspire positive change and support circularity for the collective good.

This year, Gift It Forward carries added significance as it aligns with the Season of Wulfa, an initiative launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to celebrate Emirati culture and community.

Rooted in Emirati and Islamic values, Season of Wulfa centres on connection, generosity and togetherness through shared traditions, rituals and moments.

Gift It Forward is set to transform brand-new surplus items into meaningful gifts, such as clothes, accessories, stationery, furniture and more, representing a 59 percent increase in donation items from 2025.

The initiative will support more than 20,000 low-income beneficiaries through 27 marketplace events across the UAE this Ramadan. The beneficiaries include blue-collar workers, People of Determination, orphans, students, taxi drivers and families in need.

“Gift It Forward reflects Dubai Holding’s commitment to philanthropy that delivers long-term value,” said Huda Buhumaid, Group Chief Impact Officer of Dubai Holding. “We drive tangible impact across communities while supporting a shift towards circularity. Gift It Forward is strengthened by an ecosystem of prominent partners whose contributions drive our growing impact. We look forward to facilitating collective action and enabling the nation’s vision for sustainable development for the good of people and the planet.”

Shaikha Aljarman, CEO of the Social Development Sector at the Community Development Authority, said, “This year the initiative will distribute more than 125,000 new items and products to CDA beneficiaries, demonstrating the strength of public–private sector collaboration and reinforcing the spirit of generosity and solidarity that defines the Holy Month of Ramadan.”

Gift It Forward unites businesses across the UAE, including Dubai Holding brands Jumeirah and Dubai Retail, with Azadea Group, L’Occitane en Provence, Apparel Group, THE GIVING MOVEMENT, Alshaya Group, Centrepoint, Brands For Less (BFL) Group, Homes r Us, brands4u, Max Fashion, Al Gurg Group, Modhesh, Napco National, among others.

Immersive marketplaces, strategically organised at locations such as the National Charity School and Dubai Taxi Company, empower beneficiaries to personally select items for themselves and their families, an approach designed to nurture a dignified and joyful donation experience.