UAE President orders release of 1,440 inmates on the occasion of Ramadan

ABU DHABI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 1,440 inmates from correctional institutions across the country. His Highness has also undertaken to settle any financial obligations arising from the prisoners’ sentences, in observance of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The initiative reflects the UAE President’s commitment to offering inmates an opportunity to make a fresh start, while also easing the hardship faced by their families, supporting their stability, and bringing comfort to their loved ones during this blessed occasion.