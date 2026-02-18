World of Coffee Dubai 2026 achieves record breaking results; Sixth edition to take in January 2027

DUBAI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, organiser of World of Coffee Dubai in partnership with the Specialty Coffee Association, has announced the success of the fifth edition of World of Coffee Dubai 2026, which recorded strong results and reinforced Dubai’s position as a regional hub for the specialty coffee trade.

The company confirmed that the sixth edition will take place from 26th to 28th January 2027 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The 2026 edition recorded unprecedented figures, attracting more than 20,000 trade visits from industry professionals representing over 80 countries. More than 2,100 companies and brands from 78 countries participated, alongside nine national pavilions, making it the largest event globally within the World of Coffee exhibition series to date.

The event also stood out for the quality of attendance. Industry professionals accounted for 83 percent of total visitors, while international participation exceeded 70 percent.

Notably, 63 percent of visitors attended for the first time, reflecting the event’s expanding global reach. In addition, 68 percent of attendees were decision makers and purchasing managers, with 60 percent reporting that they concluded deals or entered into new agreements and partnerships during the event.

“World of Coffee Dubai has reached an important milestone where success is measured by tangible outcomes. This year’s edition clearly demonstrated how the exhibition serves as a true platform for closing deals, launching products, discovering new sourcing opportunities, announcing commercial partnerships, signing memorandums of understanding, and honouring winners of local and international championships," said Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of DXB LIVE.

Shouq bin Redha, Exhibition Manager, said, “This year, World of Coffee Dubai reaffirmed its position as a comprehensive platform that brings together knowledge, networking, and innovation. We observed increasing interest from industry specialists, decision makers, and global brands, alongside high-quality participation that reflects the maturity of the speciality coffee sector in the region.”

During the event, 14 memorandums of understanding and partnership agreements were signed between 23 companies, entities, and organisations. These included the renewal of the partnership between the Speciality Coffee Association and DXB LIVE to organise the exhibition for five additional years through 2031, as well as the signing of a three-year agreement between DXB LIVE and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority to organise the Bahrain Coffee Festival. Additional local, regional, and international cooperation agreements further strengthened the exhibition’s presence beyond the UAE.

More than 90 percent of exhibitors have confirmed their intention to return, while 50 percent of the sixth edition’s exhibition space was already reserved during the show days, reflecting strong confidence in the event’s continued growth and future success.