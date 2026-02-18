Second edition of Dubai AI Week 2026 to take place in April

DUBAI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, overseen by the DFF, will organise the second edition of Dubai AI Week from 6th to 9th April 2026.

The event will bring together government entities, senior officials, leading tech companies, and global AI pioneers.

Dubai AI Week 2026 will focus on six core pillars: empowering societies, governing the future, accelerating infrastructure, sustaining our planet, expanding the frontiers of knowledge, and reimagining health.

The annual event aims to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for future technology and a leading platform for shaping the future of AI. It aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence and supports the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Dubai AI Week will deliver a diverse programme, including the AI Retreat, Dubai Assembly for AI, Dubai AI Festival, the ‘Machines Can See’ Summit, and a range of specialised events designed to engage all segments of society.

The inaugural edition of Dubai AI Week attracted over 30,000 participants and experts from around the world, including major global technology companies and leading emerging startups. The event spanned 10 major activities across Dubai, hosted more than 500 sessions and activations with over 700 speakers, and saw the launch of more than 30 partnership initiatives and agreements between government, the private sector, investors, and startups.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, emphasised that Dubai AI Week was established under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to serve as a global platform bringing together AI leaders, innovators, and policymakers to shape the future of artificial intelligence and its applications across key sectors.

“The event presents a significant opportunity for partners from the UAE and around the world to contribute to advancing the role and impact of AI across the digital economy," he said.

He added, “Dubai AI Week brings together a diverse group of decision-makers, CEOs, tech pioneers, and leading global companies to discuss current and future opportunities for AI tools, applications, and use cases, highlighting their potential to enhance government performance and quality of life for communities.”

Experts participating in Dubai AI Week will address the impact of AI across sectors, future jobs and skills, AI tools in education and research, AI’s role in leadership and governance, responsible AI, and the future of media, among other areas shaping societies worldwide.

Dubai AI Week will also feature specialised meetings bringing together Chief AI Officers from the public and private sectors to accelerate the adoption and integration of advanced technologies across sectors. Developers from within the UAE and abroad will convene to discuss and develop AI applications, spotlighting their technical contributions to building the tools of the future.