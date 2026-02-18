Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED40 million to Edge of Life campaign

DUBAI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah announced a contribution of AED40 million in support of the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger, launched in Ramadan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of raising a minimum of AED1 billion to be invested in implementing sustainable programmes that help fight childhood hunger worldwide.

This contribution is part of the strong community response to the Edge of Life campaign to save five million children from hunger, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

The campaign builds upon previous Ramadan campaigns launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to a wide response from the UAE community.

The campaign aims to fight childhood hunger around the world, which remains one of the gravest global threats to the fundamental right to life itself. It undermines the foundation of healthy growth and stability in the most vulnerable communities, rendering efforts to fight it an urgent humanitarian and moral imperative.

The Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger is being organised in partnership with UNICEF, Save the Children, the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), and Action Against Hunger.

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah affirmed that thecampaign to rescue five million children from hunger serves as a noble message from the UAE to the world, mobilising global efforts to address this challenge and reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for humanitarian action, and His Highness’s directives to extend vital support to the world's most underserved populations.

Al Naboodah said, “It is an honour to contribute to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger and help achieve the humanitarian goals of this remarkable initiative. This contribution reflects our commitment to social responsibility and our support for the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts. The campaign is especially significant as it coincides with Ramadan and focuses on saving children from the threat of hunger.”

The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions from institutions and individuals across seven main channels, including the campaign’s website (www.edgeoflife.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Contributions are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE940340003708472909222).

Contributions via SMS are possible by sending the word “LIFE” to the following du and e& numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500).

Other possible platforms for donating to the Edge of Life campaign to rescue five million children from hunger are the DubaiNow app and YallaGive.com, under the "Donations" tab for both, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).