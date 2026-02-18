UAEU ranks 67th globally in US utility patents

AL AIN, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) has acheived a major global milestone in innovation and research excellence. It has been ranked 67th globally and 1st in the UAE for granted United States utility patents in 2025, according to the annual ranking announced by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI).

Notably, UAEU is the only university in the UAE to be featured among the distinguished Top 100 Universities Worldwide list. This marks the second time the university has earned this global recognition, having previously ranked 90th globally in 2021, demonstrating significant progress in innovation impact over the past few years.

In this exceptional achievement, UAEU shares the 67th global position with ETH Zurich, one of the world’s leading institutions in science and technology.

The UAEU’s total number of granted patents has now surpassed 365 patents, with the majority issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

UAEU’s patents span a wide range of academic disciplines and align closely with the UAE’s national priorities, including: Renewable and sustainable energy, Medical and health sciences, Space science and technology, Artificial intelligence, Advanced materials and material science, and Manufacturing.

The majority of the patents granted in 2025 were developed by faculty members and researchers from the College of Engineering, highlighting the College’s leadership in applied research and technology commercialisation.

This achievement during UAEU’s Golden Jubilee underscores five decades of academic excellence, research leadership, and global engagement.