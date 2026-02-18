Hamdan bin Mohammed orders exemption of 316 citizens from housing loan repayments

DUBAI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has ordered the exemption of 316 citizens from housing loan repayments.

The gesture, announced on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, brings relief and reassurance to the beneficiaries and their families.

The initiative reflects the Dubai leadership’s continued commitment to supporting citizens, enhancing quality of life, and promoting family stability. It also underscores the Government of Dubai’s longstanding approach of prioritising citizens’ well-being and placing their interests at the centre of its development vision.