'SWAT Clip' competition committee extends submission deadline to March 1

DUBAI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has extended the submission deadline for the "SWAT Clip" Competition to 1st March, giving participants additional time to submit their entries.

The organising committee—which includes members from the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), the Dubai Film and TV Commission, Dubai Media Incorporated, and the American University in the Emirates—confirmed that the competition has garnered substantial attention, attracting university and school students, industry professionals, passionate hobbyists, and People of Determination.

Brigadier Ali Al Mansoori, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness and the Competition’s General Supervisor, said the deadline was extended in response to strong demand and to allow more participants to showcase their video production skills, whether through traditional filming or AI-assisted techniques.

He said entries have been received from 27 countries, reflecting the competition’s aim of engaging the public in the UAE SWAT Challenge, which brought together 109 tactical teams from 48 countries.

The “SWAT Clip” competition seeks to document the UAE SWAT Challenge and highlight the teamwork, professionalism and diversity of participating teams, while reinforcing Dubai Police’s position in specialised policing.

Videos must be between 30 and 60 seconds, produced in vertical format, and submitted in MP4 or MOV. The use of artificial intelligence tools or computer-generated graphics is permitted, provided music is original or properly licensed.

Cash prizes of AED10,000, AED5,000 and AED3,000 will be awarded to the top three entries.