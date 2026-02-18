Department of Community Development launches Ramadan agenda

ABU DHABI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) has launched its Ramadan Agenda for 2026, featuring a comprehensive programme of community dialogues, interactive initiatives, volunteer activities, and awareness campaigns.

Launched within the framework of the Year of the Family, the agenda reflects the social sector’s commitment to strengthening family stability and promoting solidarity and cohesion throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The agenda unfolds through an integrated programme that combines live community dialogues, on-ground activations in public spaces, and targeted media outreach.

Delivered in partnership with several entities, the programme ensures that its messages reach diverse segments of society across the Emirate.

Activities will commence in Al Ain with the first session of this year’s “Community Talks” series. As part of the Medeem initiative, the interactive session will explore the growth and stability of the Emirati family, highlighting the importance of preparing youth for marriage, promoting family planning awareness, and underscoring the role of family stability in supporting sustainable social development. The session will host experts, specialists, and content creators.

In Abu Dhabi, DCD will also convene a session bringing together leading financial and family affairs experts to spotlight the importance of financial literacy for families. The discussion will address practical themes such as household financial planning, managing obligations and debt, fostering a culture of saving and responsible investment, and the role of financial awareness in strengthening long-term family stability.

The agenda further includes the continuation of the “Coffee on Us” initiative, in Al Shamkhah and Al Ain Oasis, followed by an interactive performance on at Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa.

These activations will feature awareness-driven performances and engagements centred on family values, stability, and financial literacy, blending meaningful messaging with accessible, community-oriented experiences, while promoting services and programmes available to families and youth.

DCD will also organise the “Pulse of Volunteering” initiative at Nabdh Al Falah Community Centre, in partnership with the Emirates Foundation. The activity will bring together employees and community members to support one of the centre’s ongoing initiatives, embodying shared responsibility and highlighting the collective role of institutions and individuals in serving the community during the Holy Month.

Throughout Ramadan, the Department will continue to amplify awareness around philanthropy, charitable giving, and social solidarity through targeted communication efforts, ensuring impactful and sustainable outreach.

DCD affirmed that the 2026 Ramadan Agenda builds on a continuous approach that places the family at the heart of community action.