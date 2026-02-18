Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches 4th edition of ‘Bashayer Al Khair’ to support underprivileged families during Ramadan

DUBAI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has announced the launch of the fourth edition of the ‘Bashayer Al Khair’ campaign, which aims to support around 2,500 underprivileged families among the Establishment’s beneficiaries during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Running until the first day of Eid Al Fitr, the campaign supports low-income families, orphans, widows, divorced women and People of Determination, helping to enhance family stability and improve quality of life for eligible beneficiaries.

The campaign is being implemented in collaboration with several public and private sector entities, as part of the Establishment’s ongoing efforts to promote social solidarity and reinforce the values of giving and compassion within the community.

As part of ‘Bashayer Al Khair’, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is organising 14 Ramadan initiatives this year. The programme includes community initiatives supporting underprivileged families, senior citizens and People of Determination, as well as family-oriented activities designed to bring joy during Ramadan. It also features sports, recreational and educational activities.

The campaign also features interactive digital initiatives across social media platforms, along with recognition initiatives that include distributing gifts and honouring individuals and employees. Together, these efforts reflect the Establishment’s commitment to promoting a culture of giving and strengthening community cohesion during Ramadan.

Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Executive Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said: “’Bashayer Al Khair’ campaign is one of the leading community initiatives that embodies the values of generosity and solidarity on which the UAE was founded. Through the launch of the fourth edition of this campaign, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting underprivileged families and enhancing their stability during the Holy Month of Ramadan, in partnership with government and private sector entities.

Through this initiative, we seek to reach the largest possible number of beneficiaries and promote a culture of social responsibility, in line with our leadership’s vision of ensuring a dignified life for citizens.”

Strategic partners supporting the fourth edition of the campaign include Dubai Police (ESAAD) and the Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation, along with semi-government entities such as Union Coop, as well as Dubai Islamic Bank and a range of banks, institutions, charitable organisations and private sector partners, including Fiscapital Solutions, Paramonte and Al Hashmi Hospitality Group. This broad collaboration reflects the integration of national efforts to strengthen the social support system during the Holy Month.

This edition builds on the success achieved in previous years, during which the campaign contributed to supporting thousands of families and strengthening the values of compassion and social cohesion within the community, reflecting the Establishment’s leading social role.

MBRHE has also invited individuals and entities interested in contributing to the ‘Bashayer Al Khair’ campaign to participate through its official channels, in support of social solidarity and to bring joy to underprivileged families during the Holy Month.