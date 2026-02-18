Dubai Police welcomes Uzbek Minister of Internal Affairs

DUBAI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General Aziz Tashpulatov, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, visited Dubai Police General HQ, where he was warmly welcomed by Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs.

The visit was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and included discussions on shared areas of interest, as well as a review of Dubai Police's latest technologies for enhancing security and public safety.

Maj. Gen. Harib Al Shamsi welcomed the visiting delegation, affirming Dubai Police's commitment to building bridges of communication, exchanging knowledge and expertise, and sharing best policing practices with law enforcement agencies across various fields — all aimed at strengthening strategic partnerships across security sectors.

Lt. Gen. Aziz Tashbolatov and his accompanying delegation toured the Command and Control Centre at the General Department of Operations in Dubai Police, where they received a briefing on the operational mechanisms, latest services, and initiatives that enhance the emirate's security and safety.

They were also introduced to the Centre’s equipment and recent additions, including a 3D map covering Dubai and a patrol dispatch system designed to ensure swift and efficient responses to reports and emergency calls.