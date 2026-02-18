NCM forecasts generally moderate weather conditions during Ramadan

ABU DHABI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- As the Holy Month of Ramadan this year falls during the second half of February and the first half of March, within the winter season, forecasts indicate generally moderate weather conditions across most parts of the country, according to a weather report issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) for the fasting month.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be moderate during the first half of the month, with a slight increase anticipated in the second half. Nights will generally be moderate to pleasant, becoming relatively cool during the late night and early morning hours, particularly over inland and mountainous areas.

According to climatological statistics for this period, the average maximum temperatures range between 26°C and 32°C. In some inland areas, temperatures may reach up to 40°C during midday.

Average minimum temperatures range between 18°C and 21°C, and in certain mountainous and inland locations, temperatures may drop to near or below 0°C during early morning hours.

During this time of year, the region is typically influenced by the extension of the Siberian High pressure system, which occasionally weakens, allowing transient low-pressure systems to pass from the west or east. When accompanied by an upper-level trough, these systems may enhance cloud development and increase the chances of rainfall across the country.

Long-term forecasts suggest that rainfall amounts are expected to be around or below the seasonal average, which is approximately 8 mm for this month. The highest 24-hour rainfall recorded during this period in previous years reached 287.6 mm in Al Shuwaib on 9 March 2016.

Humidity levels are expected to increase during nighttime and early morning hours, creating favorable conditions for fog and mist formation in some areas. The average maximum relative humidity ranges between 70% and 85% during the night and early morning, while the average minimum relative humidity ranges between 20% and 35% during daytime.

Winds are typically southeasterly during the night and morning, shifting to northwesterly during the afternoon and evening (land and sea breeze circulation). Winds may occasionally become active with deepening pressure systems, leading to blowing dust and sand in exposed areas. The average wind speed is around 13 km/h, while the strongest recorded wind gust reached 141 km/h at Jebel Mebreh on 27 February 2010.

Fasting hours at the beginning of the month are approximately 12 hours and 46 minutes, gradually increasing to around 13 hours and 25 minutes by the end of the month, based on Abu Dhabi and surrounding areas. Minor variations of a few minutes may occur depending on geographic location.