NCM concludes second Antarctic Expedition

ABU DHABI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) — The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) announced today the successful conclusion of the UAE’s second consecutive scientific expedition to Antarctica (2025–2026), marking a significant advancement in the Emirates Polar Programme and reinforcing the nation’s leadership in global climate science and international scientific cooperation.

The UAE scientific and technical team arrived back in the country today after completing a comprehensive series of strategic scientific and operational tasks in Antarctica, including the establishment of the first UAE laboratories at the Bulgarian Antarctic Base on Livingston Island, the installation of new climate monitoring stations, and the maintenance and enhancement of previously deployed infrastructure.

The 2025–2026 UAE Antarctic expedition was carried out in cooperation with the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute, with academic participation from Khalifa University and Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, reflecting the UAE’s integrated national approach combining operational expertise with scientific research and capacity building.

Mariam bent Mohammed Almheiri, Chair of the Steering Committee of the Emirates Polar Programme, said that the successful conclusion of the second mission reflects the leadership’s vision in supporting advanced scientific research and strengthening international partnerships.

She added, “The establishment of the first Emirati laboratories in Antarctica marks a strategic milestone that enhances our national research capabilities and expands the UAE’s presence in scientific exploration and international cooperation, and further establishes the Emirates Polar Programme as a leading international platform for science diplomacy.

I commend the efforts of the scientists, engineers, and academic partners who delivered this mission. Their expertise enabled the completion of the infrastructure and the deployment of advanced monitoring systems that will support scientific knowledge and reinforce the UAE’s role as an active partner in global scientific initiatives.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organisation and Director General of the National Centre of Meteorology, said that the UAE’s continued scientific presence in Antarctica for the second consecutive year strengthens its contribution to international climate research.

“Our sustained presence reflects our commitment to science diplomacy and to providing reliable, high-quality data that serves the global research community,” he said.

“The laboratories and monitoring stations completed during this mission mark an important expansion of the UAE’s polar capabilities. Installing and calibrating sensitive instruments in Antarctica’s harsh environment is a complex task, and the data generated will support long-term climate modelling, sea-level research, and geophysical studies.”

The establishment of the first Emirati laboratories in Antarctica stands among the key achievements of the 2025–2026 mission, providing a specialized research platform for Emirati scientists in one of the world’s most environmentally sensitive regions.

The mission also saw the installation of the UAE’s second weather station in Antarctica, in addition to the country’s first tidal monitoring station to track sea-level changes and support long-term studies. In parallel, the team conducted maintenance and upgrades to the first weather station, and to the UAE’s seismic station enhancing data quality and strengthening contributions to international monitoring networks.

Developed under the Emirates Polar Programme, these laboratories will advance research in atmospheric sciences, environmental change, ocean sciences, and polar geophysics, further consolidating the UAE’s scientific presence in polar research.

The mission included specialists from the National Center of Meteorology alongside academic participants from Khalifa University and Abu Dhabi Polytechnic. The Emirati scientific and technical team comprised Ahmed Al Kaabi and Badr Al Ameri from the National Centre of Meteorology, in addition to Omar Al Attas (Khalifa University) and Abdullah Al Raisi (Abu Dhabi Polytechnic). Together, they completed the laboratories’ readiness and deployed and operated advanced monitoring systems under challenging polar conditions.

With the successful conclusion of the mission, the Emirates Polar Programme continues to evolve as a national platform integrating operational monitoring, applied research, academic engagement, and international cooperation, reinforcing the UAE’s contribution to global climate and environmental research.