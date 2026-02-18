European Parliament blocks AI on lawmakers’ devices, citing security risks

BRUSSELS,18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Parliament has reportedly blocked lawmakers from using the baked-in AI tools on their work devices, citing cybersecurity and privacy risks with uploading confidential correspondence to the cloud.

Per an email, the parliament’s IT department said it could not guarantee the security of the data uploaded to the servers of AI companies and that the full extent of what information is shared with AI companies is “still being assessed.”

As such, the email said, “It is considered safer to keep such features disabled.”

The ban covers Anthropic’s Claude, Microsoft’s Copilot, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.