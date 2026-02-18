EU trade in goods: €28.4 billion surplus in Q4 2025

BRUSSELS, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- In the last quarter of 2025, the EU recorded a trade surplus, with goods exported to non-EU countries exceeding imports by €28.4 billion. This continues the positive trade balance, established in the third quarter of 2023, after a period of deficits fuelled by soaring energy costs from late 2021 to mid-2023, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The positive trade balance in the fourth quarter of 2025 was driven by surpluses in trade in chemicals and related products (+€49.3 billion), machinery and vehicles (+€42.3 billion), food, drinks and tobacco (+€10.8 billion) and other goods (+€7.1 billion). In contrast, trade deficits were reported for energy (-€62.7 billion), other manufactured goods (-€11.0 billion) and raw materials (-€7.5 billion).

In the fourth quarter of 2025, imports decreased by 1.4% compared with the previous quarter, while exports fell by 0.8%. Both imports and exports registered decreases for 3 consecutive quarters.