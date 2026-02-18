Ajman University earns 5+ QS Stars Overall Rating

AJMAN, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman University has been awarded a 5+ QS Stars Overall Rating, the highest distinction granted through the QS Stars University Rating System. The result places Ajman University among a select group of universities worldwide and as one of only two institutions in the UAE currently to achieve this level.

In addition to the overall 5+ rating, the University earned 5 Stars across nine core dimensions of institutional performance: Teaching, Employability, Good Governance, Global Engagement, Research, Facilities, Social Impact, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and Program Strength. Collectively, these outcomes reflect an institution operating with consistency across academic standards, research capability, graduate preparedness, governance, and international engagement.

The result affirms Ajman University’s long-term academic direction as a non-profit institution committed to reinvesting in faculty excellence, research infrastructure, student development, and global partnerships.

Over recent years, the University has strengthened its research ecosystem, aligned academic programmes with evolving professional fields, enhanced institutional governance, and expanded international collaboration. The QS Stars evaluation confirms that these efforts meet rigorous international benchmarks and reflect sustained institutional discipline.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said: “Achieving a 5+ QS Stars rating confirms that Ajman University, as a non-profit institution, has invested deliberately in the foundations that define academic credibility: outstanding faculty, robust research capacity, principled governance, and meaningful global engagement.

We have aligned our academic portfolio with emerging disciplines and professional standards, strengthened collaboration with employers and research partners, and cultivated an environment where knowledge is applied with rigor and professionalism. This recognition affirms that our institutional trajectory is aligned with the expectations placed on leading universities worldwide.”

He added: “A 5+ rating is not an endpoint. It represents a standard we are committed to sustaining and advancing. Our responsibility is to build an institution whose contribution endures through scholarship, partnership, and measurable societal impact.”

The QS Stars system evaluates universities against internationally recognized criteria spanning teaching effectiveness, research performance, employability, facilities, governance, and global engagement. Achieving a 5+ rating signals sustained excellence across these dimensions and positions Ajman University among institutions demonstrating performance at the highest international level.

This distinction reinforces Ajman University’s role as a globally engaged, mission-driven institution advancing knowledge, opportunity, and institutional progress with clarity of purpose and disciplined execution