Awqaf Dubai launches third phase of Dubai Government Employees’ Endowment for Hajj & Umrah

DUBAI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) has officially launched the third phase of the Dubai Government Employees’ Endowment for Hajj and Umrah.

Building on the success of past phases, the initiative seeks to further entrench a culture of endowment and charitable giving among Dubai’s public sector workforce.

The third phase involves the development of a new endowment project in the Al Rashidiya area, funded entirely by voluntary contributions from Dubai Government employees.

The project features two residential villas with a total valuation of approximately AED8 million, including land and construction. With construction costs estimated at AED5 million, the endowment is projected to yield an annual return of 10%.

Revenues generated from the endowment will be dedicated to covering Hajj and Umrah expenses for low-income individuals and eligible segments of society, ensuring they can fulfil their religious obligations while promoting social solidarity.

Employees can contribute seamlessly through the ‘Smart Employee’ application, managed by Digital Dubai. The platform enables automated monthly deductions, which Awqaf Dubai aggregates to fund the construction and management of the endowment assets.

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Awqaf Dubai, stated that the launch of the third phase reflects the overwhelming response from government employees during previous cycles. “This initiative exemplifies the spirit of compassion inherent in our community. It aligns with our leadership’s vision to institutionalise innovative endowments that address the diverse needs of society,” Al Mutawa said.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), highlighted the strategic importance of the initiative: “The continuity of this endowment is a testament to our leadership’s commitment to an integrated development model that bridges economic growth and social sustainability. This initiative directly supports the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 by fostering a more cohesive and collaborative society.”

Al Falasi added that DGHR views human capital as the primary driver of Dubai’s future, noting that empowering employees includes enhancing their role as active partners in creating a lasting social impact.

Matar Al Hemeiri, CEO of the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, emphasised the role of technology in facilitating charitable work. “Digital Dubai’s involvement underscores our belief that technology’s greatest value lies in its ability to serve people. By integrating government efforts, we are leveraging digital transformation to turn human values into a sustainable, transparent, and easily accessible impact,” Al Hemeiri noted.

Since its inception in 2022, the Dubai Government Employees’ Endowment, in collaboration with DGHR and Digital Dubai, has seen the participation of more than 4,000 employees from 44 government entities. To date, the initiative has successfully funded endowments supporting general humanitarian causes and the printing of the Holy Quran.