On behalf of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi arrives in New Delhi to participate in India AI Impact Summit

NEW DELHI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in India to attend the AI Impact Summit, taking place in New Delhi until 20 February 2026.

Upon arrival at the airport, H.H. was received by His Excellency Jyotiraditya M Scindia, India’s Minister of Communications, and was honoured with a ceremonial red-carpet reception featuring live cultural performances. H.H. was then greeted by several of India’s senior government officials.

The UAE’s participation in the summit contributes to advancing international cooperation in harnessing artificial intelligence technologies to support sustainable development, strengthening strategic partnerships with leading technology companies to develop innovative solutions to future challenges, shaping the future of the digital economy, and accelerating digital transformation to enhance the competitiveness of vital sectors.

The UAE delegation at the India AI Impact Summit includes Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi; Saif Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Dr Abdulnasser Alshaali, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of India.