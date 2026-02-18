Brand Dubai announces successful conclusion of #HattaWinter initiative

DUBAI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has announced the successful conclusion of the #HattaWinter initiative activities, which drew 2 million visitors from across the UAE and the wider region. Held under the directives and patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the initiative invited residents and visitors to explore the unique experiences offered by the mountainous region during the cooler months of the year.

Hatta Winter, organised under the supervision of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta, ran as part of the #DubaiDestinations campaign, and featured six festivals: the Hatta Winter Festival organised by Brand Dubai; Hatta Cultural Nights presented by Dubai Culture; the Hatta Honey Festival and Hatta Farming Festival organised by Dubai Municipality; Hatta Wadi Hub Festival led by DET; and the Hatta Unites Us Festival organised by the Community Development Authority.

Over the course of more than a month, the event attracted over 2 million visitors and featured a series of festivals delivered in collaboration with key partners, offering a wide range of cultural, entertainment and community activities. Hatta Winter further enhanced Hatta’s reputation as a must-visit destination, celebrated for its natural beauty and rich heritage.

Hatta Winter was a collaborative effort involving key government partners, including the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), Dubai Sports Council, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Various semi-government and private entities also contributed to the initiative.

On the occasion, Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said that the success of #HattaWinter in achieving its objectives under the Dubai Destinations campaign reflects ongoing efforts to highlight Dubai’s diverse attractions.

She explained that the exceptional turnout across the festival’s activities demonstrates Hatta Winter’s effectiveness in showcasing the area’s unique natural environment, and cultural heritage and rich history. This strong response, she added, underscores the importance of building on this momentum in future seasons by developing experiences that match the high levels of interest and engagement shown by residents and visitors alike.

Al Suwaidi also praised the collaboration with Hatta Winter’s partners, emphasising their significant contribution to the festival’s success and to promoting Hatta as a destination distinguished by its natural diversity, cultural legacy and historical landmarks.

Amina Taher, Member of the Hatta Festival Organising Committee, said the success of this year’s edition of the event reflected months of coordination among teams and partners to deliver a safe and integrated experience for visitors from within the UAE and abroad.

She added that the enhanced programme and broader community participation further strengthened Hatta’s position as a leading winter destination, while reinforcing the festival’s role in supporting local talent, entrepreneurs and productive families, and promoting sustainable economic and social impact.

Alongside the strong turnout for the #HattaWinter initiative, the creative content, including videos, photos and news coverage, received extensive engagement across social media and online platforms. The campaign elicited 2.4 billion views, including 32 million views for videos posted about the festival. In addition, more than 1,500 news stories were published across newspapers, television and online outlets, with around 60 percent originating from within the UAE.

Among more than 30 unique activities, highlights included “Cooking and Camping,” “Star Photography,” and a traditional life experience at Hatta farms designed for children, offering a fun and engaging way to explore heritage practices.

The festival featured a wide range of activities that blended entertainment and education, with over 150 workshops and more than 30 events for visitors of all ages.

A key highlight of the festival was the participation of 30 homegrown businesses from the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network, with a special focus on ventures based in Hatta.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “DSF x Hatta has further elevated the Hajar Mountains as one of Dubai’s most sought-after winter destinations, extending the festival’s footprint beyond the city and into the heart of the emirate’s natural landscape. By curating more than 30 adventure experiences alongside unique attractions such as Dinner in the Sky and the first cinema dome, we have created an immersive mountain programme that reflects DSF’s commitment to innovative, experiential entertainment and reinforces Dubai’s ability to deliver world-class experiences across diverse destinations.”

Mariam Dhaen Al Tamimi, Acting Director of the Heritage Department at Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said: “Hatta Cultural Nights celebrates what makes Hatta distinctive through a diverse programme of heritage, artistic, and recreational activities that reflect the area’s rich culture and longstanding history. Over the course of 12 days, the festival welcomed more than 100,000 visitors, highlighting Hatta’s unique handicrafts, immersive experiences, and cultural trails, while showcasing its vast potential to support Dubai’s cultural tourism landscape. It also strengthens future generations’ connection with their roots and reinforces national identity. The festival serves as an effective platform to support productive families and local artisans from Hatta, empowering them to develop their skills and present their creative output to the public. This aligns with our commitment to reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.”

Badr Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “The success of the Hatta Farming Festival and the Hatta Honey Festival, held as part of the second edition of the #Hatta_Winter initiative, marks an important milestone that underscores the integration of government efforts in supporting sustainable rural development, empowering Emirati farmers and beekeepers, and strengthening the local economy in Hatta. Through these events, Dubai Municipality aims to enhance the competitiveness of the agricultural sector and enable local producers through organised platforms that support product quality and supply chain efficiency, backed by specialised initiatives, advanced laboratory testing systems, and dedicated support packages for the agricultural sector. We will continue working closely with our partners to further establish Hatta as a leading destination for eco-tourism and sustainable rural development, while advancing food security and quality of life."

Maitha Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment Sector at the Community Development Authority, said: “Through our participation in ‘Hatta Winter’ as part of the ‘Dubai Destinations’ campaign, the ‘Hatta Unites Us’ Festival embodied a clear vision that places the local community at the heart of the region’s growing tourism and economic momentum. We were keen for this participation to serve as a genuine platform for home-based entrepreneurs from Hatta to showcase their capabilities and expand their ventures within an environment that attracts a diverse audience of visitors.

Empowering Hatta’s residents economically and strengthening their presence in major seasonal events contributes to establishing an integrated development model that connects people and place. It transforms local skills into sustainable economic value that supports the region’s growth and reinforces its position as a destination where nature, heritage and community spirit come together.”

The Hatta Winter Initiative successfully combined entertainment, culture, and economic opportunities, creating a platform to highlight the region’s natural beauty and heritage while supporting sustainable development and the local economy. The initiative reinforced Hatta’s profile as a leading winter destination, showcasing Dubai’s ability to deliver world-class experiences that appeal to a wide range of audiences.