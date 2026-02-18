Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament opens with record 11,000 athletes across 11 events

DUBAI, 18th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, has reiterated that Dubai is committed to the growth of the sports sector, investing in the development of sports infrastructure, enhancing the appeal of sports, and expanding its reach among all segments of society.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor was speaking as the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament marked the opening of its 13th edition. Organised by the Dubai Sports Council under the directives and patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the tournament has attracted more than 11,000 athletes, making for its largest edition to date.

The tournament will be held at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex from 18 February to 7 March 2026, with athletes competing in 11 different events, including international competitions featuring elite athletes from around the world.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor highlighted the leadership’s support for the sustained growth of diverse sectors. “With the unstinting support of our leadership, Dubai will continue its efforts to attract and organise diverse sporting events, launch pioneering sports initiatives, and host international gatherings that the world looks forward to. These initiatives reflect our future-focused vision and efforts to achieve sustainable development,” he said.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor emphasised that the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament holds a prominent place within the wide gamut of endeavours and programmes pursued by the Dubai Sports Council given its unique connection to the Nad Al Sheba area and its rich heritage.

He further affirmed that the tournament, which coincides with the Holy Month of Ramadan each year, has become an eagerly anticipated event for athletes from within the UAE and beyond, who are attracted not only by the exceptional level of competition but also the wonderful atmosphere the tournament fosters.

The tournament schedule this year features competitions across 11 sports, namely, volleyball, padel, wheelchair basketball, cycling, road running, fencing, badminton, 3x3 basketball, tug-of-war, obstacle course, and jiu-jitsu.

The International Padel Federation Silver Cup for men and women, the opening event of the tournament, are unfolding on an even bigger scale. Running through to February 22, the competitions across various categories are being held at state-of-the-art indoor padel courts.

This will be followed by the Nad Al Sheba International Padel Championship, featuring the strongest Arab and international teams, to be held from 23 to 27 February, while the local junior ranking competitions will take place from 28 February to 6 March.

The fencing championship will be held from 19 to 20 February in the main hall of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex. It will include international professional men’s épée competitions and local competitions for female citizens and residents in the women’s épée. The qualifying rounds will be held on 19 February, while the semi-finals and final will take place on 20 February.

A 74-km cycling race will be held on 21 and 22 February. With a course stretching along Meydan Street and intersecting Mohammed Bin Rashid City at various points, the race is open to all citizens and residents, including amateur cyclists and club members aged 19 years and above who have previously participated in official events within and outside the UAE.

The competition will be held according to the rules and regulations laid down by the UAE Cycling Federation and will feature the following categories: Open (men’s and women’s), Amateur (citizens registered with private teams and clubs), Senior Citizens (men over 55 and women over 45), People of Determination (road cycling category C for regular bicycles, handcyclists and bicyclists for the visually impaired), and Teams (3 to 10 cyclists per side).

The badminton championship will be held for the second consecutive year on 22 and 23 February with participation open to citizens, residents, and foreigners. Held in accordance with rules laid down by the Badminton World Federation, the qualifying rounds, Round of 16, and quarterfinals will be held on 22 February, while the semi-finals and final will take place on 23 February.

The Jiu-Jitsu championship will be held on 24 and 25 February, with participation open to all citizens, residents, and local and international players from within and outside the UAE. The competitors will be matched up based on draws with a knockout system in effect, as is the standard for UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Championships.

The excitement will continue unabated in the Obstacle Challenge Championship, which will be held from 20 to 24 February, with this year’s events promising even more thrills and challenges than before.

The road running races will be held on February 27 at Al Meydan track, with the competitors lining up in the 10-km, 5-km and 4-km events. Across various categories, participation is open to citizens, residents, and local and international athletes from within the UAE or from amongst citizens of the GCC countries.

The 3x3 basketball competition marks a return to the tournament, adding to the excitement. Taking place from 19 February to 6 March on outdoor courts of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, near the Fan Village, the competition is set to further elevate the tournament’s atmosphere and enhance spectator interest given its popularity.

The tug-of-war tournament will also be held from 1 to 6 March, while the wheelchair basketball competitions will commence from 24 February.

The volleyball tournament will bring the curtains down on the annual sporting showcase, with the title match being held on March 7.